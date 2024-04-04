Anna Paquin Reveals Ongoing Health Issue: ‘It Hasn’t Been Easy’

Anna Paquin has been battling an unspecified health issue for the last 2 years and needed a cane to walk during a red carpet appearance in New York on Wednesday. Paquin also revealed she’s experienced speech problems as well. However, according to People magazine, she will hopefully be making a full recovery.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Paquin told People.

Paquin disclosed her condition during an appearance at the red carpet for “A Bit of Light,” the drama she stars in directed by her husband, Stephen Moyer. The specific nature of her health issue has not been made public.

“A Bit of Light” is based on the stage play by Rebecca Callard, who also wrote the script. Paquin portrays an alcoholic mother who picks up the pieces of her life after losing custody of her children.

Ray Winstone, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Youssef Kerkour also star.