Emmy Winner Anna Sawai Wasn’t the Most In-Demand Nominee in Her Category — But She Scored Huge in Another Metric | Chart

This year, fewer franchise shows were nominated at the 76th Emmy Awards, which aired on Sunday, leaving room for other high-profile series to shine, such as FX’s “Shogun” and “The Bear,” two titles with a leading number of nominations.

One of the most anticipated categories of the night was Best Actress and Actor in a Drama Series.

Among the 10 nominated actors, the question arises: Who has made the most impact on audiences? Popularity alone isn’t enough to determine this. It’s also essential to consider audiences’ sentiments about each actor. That’s where Parrot Analytics’ Audience Solutions data comes in, revealing the emotions driving demand for each talent.