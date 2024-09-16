Emmy Winner Anna Sawai Wasn’t the Most In-Demand Nominee in Her Category — But She Scored Huge in Another Metric | Chart

Available to WrapPRO members

“The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston led in demand

Parrot Analytics
Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko on Shogun
Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko on 'Shogun' (Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

This year, fewer franchise shows were nominated at the 76th Emmy Awards, which aired on Sunday, leaving room for other high-profile series to shine, such as FX’s “Shogun” and “The Bear,” two titles with a leading number of nominations.

One of the most anticipated categories of the night was Best Actress and Actor in a Drama Series.

Among the 10 nominated actors, the question arises: Who has made the most impact on audiences? Popularity alone isn’t enough to determine this. It’s also essential to consider audiences’ sentiments about each actor. That’s where Parrot Analytics’ Audience Solutions data comes in, revealing the emotions driving demand for each talent.

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.