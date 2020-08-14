Annabelle Doll Has Not Escaped, Owner Says: ‘Annabelle’s Alive – Well, I Shouldn’t Say Alive’ (Video)

No, the Annabelle doll has not escaped and has not taken a first class trip or gone to see her boyfriend, as (panicked) Twitter fans joked on Friday.

Tony Spera, the son-in-law of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, took to YouTube on Friday to address the rumors that the infamous doll escaped her glass enclosure at the Occult Museum. The report stemmed from her Wikipedia entry where someone had added that Annabelle escaped on Aug. 14 at 3 a.m.

“I’m here to tell you something, I don’t know if you want to hear this or not, but Annabelle did not escape,” he said. “Annabelle’s alive — well, I shouldn’t say alive — Annabelle’s here, in all her infamous glory. She never left the museum.”

'Annabelle Comes Home' Film Review: Horror Sequel Conjures Up Barely Any Real Scares

Later, he moved to show Annabelle sitting quietly in her glass enclosure on the Warren property in Monroe, Connecticut, which he now looks after after. However, the museum closed in 2017 for a zoning violation — but that hasn’t stopped tourists and paranormal fans from trying to see memorabilia that the Warrens had collected.

“Remember, I have high-tech security here,” Spera added. “If she had left the museum I’d have instantly know if something happened or somebody broke in. I have good alarm systems here and the police are good to respond. They respond within a couple of minutes, maybe, if that.”

Then, he took a jab at all the memes and jokes that flooded Twitter on Friday, which suggested the doll took a first class trip to see her boyfriend, Brahms, or went to wreak havoc in her neighborhood.

'Annabelle Comes Home' Was Just as Creepy Off Camera, From Moving Furniture to Nonstop Nose Bleeds

“Annabelle’s here. She didn’t go anywhere. She didn’t take a trip. She didn’t fly first class and she didn’t go out to visit her boyfriend,” he said, showing Annabelle in her enclosure. “So here she is. Let’s put the rumors to rest, guys. I appreciate all the concern. I’d be concerned if Annabelle really did leave because she’s nothing to play with.”

The Annabelle doll is a Raggedy Ann doll that is reportedly possessed by a young girl named Annabelle. A nursing student, who was gifted the doll in 1970, tried to take care of the doll with her roommate, but Annabelle just turned malicious. The doll inspired the films “Annabelle” (2014), “Annabelle: Creation” (2017) and “Annabelle Comes Home” (2019).

Watch the video above.

