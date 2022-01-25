Annaleigh Ashford Boards Hulu’s Chippendales Founder Series

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” alum Annaleigh Ashford has joined the cast of Hulu’s series about Chippenadles founder Steve Banerjee, currently titled “Immigrant.” Ashford will play Banerjee’s wife, Irene Banerjee, in a series regular role.

Here’s how her character is described by the streamer: “An accountant by trade, Irene is the wife of Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), falling in love over a shared passion for tax loopholes and revenue expansion. Shy and unassuming at first, she steadily finds her footing within the company, growing into a formidable behind-the-scenes powerhouse.

“Immigrant” tells the story of Steve Banerjee, “the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon,” per Hulu.

“Immigrant” is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Bahrani will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer. The show is from 20th Television.

“The White Lotus” alum Murray Bartlett also recently joined the cast. He is playing “producer and choreographer Nick De Noia, described by the streamer as a “charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment.”

