Annapurna President Nathan Gary Steps Down

Annapurna president Nathan Gary is stepping down and is leaving the company, after a three-year stint, according to an insider with knowledge of the company. Deborah Mars and Nathan Vell, the co-heads of the indie gaming division, are also departing.

Under the leadership of Annapurna founder and CEO Megan Ellison, Annapurna will more closely integrate its in-house gaming and cross-media strategy with the overall business as the company approaches IP and storytelling from a multi media perspective, leveraging its expertise across live action and animated film and television, gaming, and theater.

President of Interactive and New Media Hector Sanchez, who recently rejoined the company from Epic Games, will take over responsibility for Annapurna’s slate of indie games, in addition to leading the company’s expansion into AAA games.

Gary and AI executive James Masi, alongside Ellison, co-founded Annapurna Interactive in 2016 and have helped build the company’s Interactive business.

Despite financial challenges in recent years, Annapurna is set to premiere ‘Nightbitch,’ a highly anticipated horror-comedy directed by Marielle Heller and starring Amy Adams, at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

Most recently, Annapurna produced the Oscar-nominated animated feature “Nimona” for Netflix and the animated series “Sausage Party: Foodtopia” for Amazon.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.