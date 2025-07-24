Food Network Star Anne Burrell’s Cause of Death Ruled a Suicide

Anne Burrell’s death has been ruled a suicide, according to the New York Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, per media reports.

Burrell, who got her start as a sous chef on “Iron Chef America,” died June 17 at her home in Brooklyn, New York. The New York Times first confirmed that Burrell’s death was ruled as a suicide. According to the Times, Burrell was found unresponsive in the shower surrounded by pills at the time of her death.

The report states that the cause of Burrell’s death was “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine and amphetamine.” This combination of alcohol, amphetamine, and diphenhydramine and cetirizine (both allergy medications that can be purchased over-the-counter) can yield a fatal interaction. Difficulty breathing, heart rhythm interference and death are all possible results of the drowsiness caused by this mix in high doses.

The New York Police Department investigation noted around 100 assorted pills surrounding Burrell’s body at the time of death, according to the NYT.

As TheWrap previously reported, Burrell quickly rose in popularity and became one of the most recognizable faces at the Food Network thanks to her boisterous energy and iconic platinum hair. She went on to be the host for both “Secrets of a Restaurant Chef” and “Worst Cooks in America.”

She also starred in “Chopped,” “Chef Wanted” and “Food Network Star.” Her most recent project – “House of Knives” – premiered back in March.

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” a Food Network spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

Burrell was born Sept. 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York. After falling in love with cooking, she enrolled in the prestigious Culinary Institute of America. She graduated in 1996. Following her graduation, Burrell apprenticed at Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners. In the early 2000s, she began teaching at the Institute of Culinary Education before making the jump to TV and the Food Network.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” Burrell’s family said in a statement last month. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal.”

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, his son Javier, her mother Marlene, sister Jane and brother Ben.