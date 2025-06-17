Anne Burrell, Food Network Star and Celebrity Chef, Dies at 55

Anne Burrell, celebrity chef and host of “Worst Cooks in America,” has died. She was 55.

Burrell, who got her start as a sous chef on “Iron Chef America,” died Tuesday, June 17 at her home in Brooklyn, New York. Her cause of death is not yet known.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Burrell quickly rose in popularity and became one of the most recognizable faces at the Food Network thanks to her boisterous energy and iconic platinum hair. She went on to be the host for both “Secrets of a Restaurant Chef” and “Worst Cooks in America.”

She also starred in “Chopped,” “Chef Wanted,” and “Food Network Star.” Her most recent project – “House of Knives” – premiered back in March.

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” a Food Network spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

She was born Sept. 21, 1969 in Cazenovia, New York. After falling in love with cooking she enrolled in the prestigious Culinary Institute of America. She graduated in 1996. Following that she apprenticed at Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners. In the early 2000s she began teaching at the Institute of Culinary Education before making the jump to TV and the Food Network.

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxon, his son Javier, her mother Marlene, sister Jane, and brother Ben.