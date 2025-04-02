Food Network Renews ‘Wildcard Kitchen’ for Season 3, Strikes Multiyear Deal With Host Eric Adjepong | Exclusive

“Wildcard Kitchen,” the Food Network’s high-stakes culinary poker game, is coming back for Season 3, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Additionally, the network has signed a multiyear exclusivity deal with series host Eric Adjepong.

Each episode of the show follows three all-star chefs who compete in Adjepong’s underground poker game, where they must cook, bet, bluff and backstab for cash and bragging rights. Season 3 of “Wildcard Kitchen” is currently in pre-production, with shooting expected to happen this spring.

The second season of the series premiered in January. That installment reached nearly 6 million viewers aged 2 years or older, according to the Food Network. It also saw 33% growth among viewers 25 to 35 compared to Season 1, a notable increase for this highly coveted demographic.

“Our viewers loved ‘Wildcard Kitchen’ from the start – it truly feels like spending an hour at an exclusive late-night card game with your favorite chefs,” Betsy Ayala, head of Content and Food for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a Wednesday statement. “Eric is the perfect host to lead all the culinary gameplay and fun amongst friends.”

Chef Eric Adjepong is a first-generation Ghanaian American who became known for introducing West African cuisine to the culinary conversation on “Top Chef: Kentucky” while acknowledging the impact its diaspora has had on South American, Latin American, Caribbean and American food.

Additionally, Adjepong’s new cookbook “Ghana to the World” is out now and he just recently opened his debut restaurant Elmina in Washington, D.C., last month. He can also be seen on “Alex vs. America,” “Selena + Chef,” “Chopped,” “Guy’s Grocery Games,” “Supermarket Stakeout,” “Tournament of Champions” and more.