Anne Frank Included in Liverpool Football Club Tribute to Local COVID Victims

Well, we already have a frontrunner for the weekend’s weirdest news story courtesy of a Liverpool-based soccer team.

On Saturday, the Everton Football Club tweeted a video intended to pay tribute to locals lost to the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “We’ve lost far, far too many Evertonians over the course of the pandemic. We wish they could all be here with us today. RIP Blues.”

The face in one black and white photo looked very familiar, though. None other than Holocaust victim Anne Frank appears in the upper righthand corner of the video at the 1:50 minute mark.

The image used, dated December 1941, shows Frank posing for a photographer at her school in Amsterdam. It is the main photo on her Wikipedia page and is prominently featured on the official website dedicated to her memory.

Frank, of course, became world-famous following the posthumous publication of her diaries documenting life in hiding from 1942 to 1944 during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands during World War II. She was killed at just 15years-old in a German concentration camp but “The Diary of a Young Girl,” lives on as a classic of war literature.

So what’s she doing in a video about Liverpool soccer fans? We don’t know.

At this time, the Everton Football Club has failed to comment on Frank’s inclusion in the video. However, many others sure have.

“Anne Frank” began trending under “Sports” on Twitter Saturday, leading to mass confusion as to why, followed by even more mass confusion once people knew the “why.”

Here’s the Twitterverse reacting to this mystery and trying their best to solve it.

This is really good but there’s a picture of Anne Frank at 1:50 and my heads gone https://t.co/UbXe16q9mk — J (@64_bit20) August 14, 2021

You obviously haven't been to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam – wall to wall Everton memorabilia. — Danillo (@daaannnnnnnnnn1) August 14, 2021

I don’t mean to be a dickhead…



But isn’t that Anne Frank at 1:50? https://t.co/aOcQnMfbHA — Kyle (@KyIeverton) August 14, 2021

Nice one lads but i don’t think Anne Frank was an Evertonian… https://t.co/EXOhj5xHQo pic.twitter.com/1ZhC4uRkTC — thomas 🦢 (@scfcthomas) August 14, 2021

ANNE FRANK at 1:50, top right. This football club never fails to amaze. https://t.co/tgrIPcHNdb — 〰️ (@SenseiCarl_) August 14, 2021

how do you accidentally add anne frank into this, screaming 😭😭 https://t.co/3FvrsZZjzj — t (@press_foxes) August 14, 2021

Seriously though, why include Anne Frank? pic.twitter.com/xOuiii34c7 — Jack Mendel 🗞️ (@Mendelpol) August 14, 2021

Seriously though, do you think they added Anne Frank OR perhaps it was a cheeky fan putting the photo in from some kind of fan submission……type thing? — Sisyphus (@sisyphusisbusy) August 14, 2021

I assume all the photos in this video have been submitted by fans, so to the guy who thought it would be funny to send a photo of Anne frank in knowing it might get included in a memorial to covid victims



You’re a bellend https://t.co/Oq1Fyvi6Ju — LOTM Joe🌹🦊 (@joeheagney1) August 14, 2021

Why is Anne frank there pic.twitter.com/NNfrZ7Klxg — Aiden Arnold (@aiden_arnold20) August 14, 2021