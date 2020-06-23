Anne Hathaway, Bill Murray to Star in Aaron Schneider’s ‘Bum’s Rush’

Anne Hathaway and Bill Murray will star in “Bum’s Rush,” directed by Aaron Schneider (“Greyhound,” “Get Low”), Rocket Science announced on Tuesday.

Robert Duvall is also in talks to join the cast of the film, for which C. Gaby Mitchell (“Get Low” and “Blood Diamond”) wrote the screenplay. The film will focus on the relationship between Pearl (Hathaway), a highly-skilled custom bootmaker, and a stray dog named Bum (to be voiced by Murray).

Sarah Green (“Loving,” “Mud”) will produce alongside Mitchell. The film will be shot on location in Santa Barbara and New Mexico.

“Bum’s Rush” is being presented to buyers at this week’s virtual Cannes market. CAA Media Finance is representing the domestic rights, with Rocket Science handling international sales.

“I am so happy to reunite with my ‘Get Low’ collaborators Robert Duvall, Bill Murray and C. Gaby Mitchell and of course delighted to work with Anne Hathaway and Sarah Green. It’s a very special project and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” Schneider said.

Green and Mitchell added: “We are all dog lovers on this team, and now more than ever we appreciate their value in our lives. We are excited to join forces with Rocket Science and CAA to bring this timely story to the world.”

Schneider most recently directed the Tom Hanks WWII thriller “Greyhound,” and his first feature, “Get Low,” was praised by critics and earned him the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature.

Hathaway is represented by CAA and Management 360, while Murray is represented by David Nochimsom. Duvall is repped by UTA. CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead represent Schneider, while Mitchell is repped by Matthew Saver and Green is repped by Frankfurt Kurnit.