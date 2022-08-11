Anne Heche Had Narcotics but Not Alcohol in System During Crash, Police Say

Anne Heche had narcotics in her system during a fiery crash last week in Los Angeles, the resulting fire of which landed her in a coma, police said Thursday.

Heche’s bloodwork did not show any alcohol was present in her system but that more analysis of the bloodwork was required, police said. According to TMZ, which cited LAPD sources, Heche was on cocaine at the time of the crash, and potentially fentanyl.

Heche was said earlier this week to be in “extreme critical condition.”

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a statement from her representative said. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

In a photo published by TMZ that was taken as her car was briefly stuck on the side of a storage facility shortly before the bigger crash, a bottle of what appeared to be alcohol could be seen sitting in the front console of Heche’s car, leading to speculation she had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Heche crashed her car Friday into a home in the west Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista at such a speed that she nearly blew through to the back of the house. The impact set the structure ablaze and pinned Heche inside for several minutes before the Mini Cooper was pulled out with a giant LAFD crane.

A salon owner in the Venice neighborhood of L.A. told media that Heche had visited his shop a half-hour before the fiery crash and that she seemed fine and not inebriated.

Richard Glass, founder of Glass Hair Design, posed for a photo with Heche that he says is time-stamped for around Friday at 10:35 a.m. The crash happened at 10:54, as shown in surveillance videos of Heche’s speeding car as it sailed past houses on the street.

Glass said Heche – who is being investigated for possible DUI – seemed “sweet,” sober and coherent. His photo also shows the red wig she bought for $125.

Josh Dickey contributed to this report.