Anne Heche ‘Not Expected to Survive’ Due to ‘Severe’ Brain Injury, Representatives Say

Anne Heche is likely to die from the injuries she sustained in a brutal West Los Angeles car crash last week, her representatives said in a statement released Thursday night.

According to the representatives, Heche sustained a “severe” anoxic brain injury — which means she suffered a total lack of oxygen to her brain — and is being kept on life support while they determine whether any of her organs can be donated.

Heche was badly burned in the wreck, which happened Aug. 5 in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood. For reasons still being determined, Heche drove, apparently at full speed, into a residential home where her car caught fire. Aside from briefly regaining consciousness after being rescued by fire fighters, Heche has been in a coma since then.

People Magazine first published the statement. Heche’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Read the statement in full below:

We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.

Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.

It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.

Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.