Anne Heche’s Posthumous Memoir ‘Call Me Anne’ to Be Published in January

Actress Anne Heche’s second book, “Call Me Anne,” has been scheduled to release in January of next year.

According to The AP, Heche worked on the memoir over the past year, detailing honest reflections on her late 1990s relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres. “Call Me Anne” is also a sequel to the actress’s 2001 work, “Call Me Crazy.”

The forthcoming book, scheduled for publication by Start Publishing, will arrive less than a year after Heche’s death on Aug. 14 after she was involved in a Los Angeles car crash at the age of 53.

“I was labeled ‘outrageous’ because I fell in love with a woman,” Heche wrote. “I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen.”

Heche and DeGeneres dated from 1997 until 2000.

Her 2001 wedding to Coleman Laffoon led to a son Homer in 2002. The pair later split in 2009. She was married to actor James Tupper from 2007 to 2018, and the two had a son, Atlas, together.

“I did not, personally, identify as a lesbian. I simply fell in love! It was, to be clear, as odd to me as anyone else. There were no words to describe how I felt,” Heche also wrote in her posthumous book. “Gay didn’t feel right, and neither did straight. Alien might be the best fit, I sometimes thought. What, why, and how I fell in love with a person instead of their gender, I would have loved to have answered if anyone had asked, but as I said earlier, no one ever did. I am happy that I was able to tell you in this book — once and for all.”

Heche broke into acting when she was scouted for the soap opera “Another World” in which she played twins Marley and Vicky Hudson. Heche portrayed the identical twins’ very different personalities well enough to earn a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991.

The star of “Six Days, Seven Nights” and Emmy winner for the NBC soap opera “Another World,” was “been peacefully taken off life support” Aug. 14.