Anne Heche Laid to Rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Anne Heche has been interred at Hollywood Forever cemetery, the final resting place for scores of Hollywood legends that still serves as a public gathering place and cultural center.

Heche’s remains were cremated, and were placed in a vault near the cemetery’s lake at the Garden of Legends, multiple sources tell TheWrap. Nearby are the final resting places of Mickey Rooney, Burt Reynolds and Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed when Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a live round on the set of “Rust.”

Hollywood Forever was founded in 1899 and is one of the oldest cemeteries in the Los Angeles area. Stars of old, like Rudolph Valentino and Douglas Fairbanks, are buried near more modern figures, like “Star Trek” Anton Yelchin.

The cemetery is home to a popular summer movie-screening series and other cultural events throughout the year.

“We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her,” Heche’s son Homer told TMZ.

“It’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers,” he continued. “Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.”

Heche was taken off life support earlier this month after being declared brain dead, the victim of a fiery one-car wreck into a Westside home. She was matched for an organ donation, TheWrap confirmed, but no further details were made available.

