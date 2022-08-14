Anne Heche Matched for Organ Donation, Will Be Taken Off Life Support

Anne Heche will be taken off life support after having been matched for an organ donation, The Wrap has learned.

CNN first reported the news, writing in a tweet: “Anne Heche will be taken off life support today after she was matched for organ donation, a family representative says.”

The “Six Days, Seven Nights” actress, who sustained severe burns during a horrific car crash earlier this month, was formally declared dead by the state of California on Friday after TMZ announced she had no brain function. She was 53.

On Friday, Aug. 5, Heche crashed her car into a residence in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood, prompting the structure to catch fire. At the time, Heche was severely burned but remained conscious. The homeowner, who was in the backyard, was mildly injured.

However, on Monday, Aug. 8 a representative said Heche was in “extreme critical condition” and had fallen into a “coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.” Heche has remained in a coma and on life support since then.

Following the accident, police had opened a DUI investigation after an official announced on Aug. 11 that narcotics were found in the actor’s system. The bloodwork did not show any signs of alcohol, ending speculation that Heche had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash after a bottle of what appeared to be alcohol could be seen sitting in the front console of Heche’s car. Toxicology reports, however, showed that she had cocaine and potentially fentanyl in her system.