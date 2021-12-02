Harry Connick Jr’s ‘Daddy Warbucks’ Bald Cap Gets Hard-Knocked by ‘Annie Live!’ Viewers

“Annie Live!” viewers were quite taken with many aspects of the NBC live-TV musical Thursday night, including the acting chops of young lead Celina Smith, the adorable nature of the dog playing Sandy, and Taraji P. Henson’s epic take on Miss Hannigan — but not so much with the bald cap that star Harry Connick Jr. wore to play Daddy Warbucks.

“Harry Connick Jr gonna be cast in the reboot of Alien Nation after this,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “Harry Connick’s bald cap is going to haunt me in my dreams. Theres so much extra “skin” on the back I think it may also be running the Daddy Warbucks lines…”

“I’m loving #AnnieLive but that bald cap got Harry Connick Jr looking like Vader without the helmet,” a third viewer tweeted.

“Annie Live!” stars newcomer Celina Smith in the lead role of Annie alongside Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster and Megan Hilty (who took over the role from Jane Krakowski after she contracted a breakthrough COVID case) as Lily St. Regis.

“Annie Live!” is executive produced by Bob Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Rudzinski sharing directing duties. Choreography is led by Sergio Trujillo. Jason Sherwood oversees production design. Stephen Oremus orchestrated the music direction. Emilio Sosa led costume design. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

“Annie” is one of the biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for more than four years.

“Annie Live!” is airing now on NBC.

See some of the best Twitter reactions to Connick Jr.’s bald cap below.

Harry Connick Jr gonna be cast in the reboot of Alien Nation after this #AnnieLive pic.twitter.com/xj6aQEeakT — Vandy and 517 others (@vandy73) December 3, 2021

Harry Connick's bald cap is going to haunt me in my dreams. Theres so much extra "skin" on the back I think it may also be running the Daddy Warbucks lines…#AnnieLive — Amanda B.🐝 (@travelsbybubble) December 3, 2021

Man this bald cap is horrible! I do a better one for my frontals they need to fire the hair stylist #AnnieLive — JennyFromTheBlock (@Rewind_DejaVu) December 3, 2021

Harry connick jr. and this bald cap 😭 #AnnieLive — 🤍 (@jillyfuller) December 3, 2021

Why does Daddy Warbucks always have to look like a thumb? #AnnieLive — Josh Bierman (@JaBierman) December 3, 2021

Wait, it that a rumpled bald cap?? I thought it was a mic! 😫 #AnnieLive — Mommie (@MommieEki) December 3, 2021

I’m loving #AnnieLive but that bald cap got Harry Connick Jr looking like Vader without the helmet. pic.twitter.com/RcskjKnVpc — Nicole SA (@NicoleSA1913) December 3, 2021

You’re telling me Harry Connick Jr. couldn’t shave his head for the show.. and would rather be seen in this bald cap? 💀 #AnnieLive pic.twitter.com/QubaG6OG9d — Taya Turnbow (@tayyuh) December 3, 2021

Harry Connick Jr. looks like Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester with the bald cap. I keep waiting for him to put a light bulb in his mouth. #AnnieLive — Jeff Finkle (@JahFinkle) December 3, 2021

I figured out what Harry Connick Jr’s bald cap reminds me of #AnnieLive #DaddyQuirrell pic.twitter.com/6SQ5WMX8ZD — Corey Cohen (@CoreyECohen) December 3, 2021

I do wish they had skipped the bald cap. #AnnieLive — Linda Holmes Thinks You're Boo-ing Great (@lindaholmes) December 3, 2021