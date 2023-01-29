Annie Wersching, a member of the video game voice cast of “The Last of Us” and a recurring actor on the TV series “24,” has died after a battle with cancer, according to a GoFundMe page supporting her family. She was 45.

“Annie was diagnosed with cancer Summer of 2020. She’s a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so. She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so she could continue working. And honestly, she just didn’t really want to talk about it. She wanted to live her life, on her terms, and be with her family,” the page says.

“Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away,” tweeted “The Last of Us” creator Neil Druckmann. “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Wersching is best known to “The Last of Us” fans as Tess Servopoulos, the longtime smuggling partner of Joel Miller who helps him deliver Ellie to the Fireflies. On “24,” she played FBI special agent Renee Walker on Seasons 7 and 8 of the Fox drama.

Prior to “24,” Wersching had appearances on shows like “Frasier,” “Supernatural” and “Charmed.” She also had a brief recurring role in 2007 on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital.” In 2014, she had a series regular role on the first season of the Amazon Prime series “Bosch” as Julia Brasher, an LAPD cop who becomes romantically involved with series protagonist Det. Harry Bosch, but who ends up at odds with him when Bosch realizes that she’s loose with the rules.



One of Wersching’s final roles came last year on “Star Trek: Picard,” where she appeared as the Borg Queen and has to make an uneasy alliance with Jean-Luc Picard when he ends up in an alternate timeline where he is a general in a version of the Galactic Federation turned evil.

The GoFundMe page goes on to say: “Annie lived for her family. She loved her work and cherished her friends, but [her husband] Steve and the boys were her absolute everything. This Go Fund Me is for them. It’s so Steve can have time to grieve without the pressure of needing to work. So he can be daddy to Freddie (12), Ozzie (9) and Archie (4) as they navigate the future without their mom, without sweet Annie. It’s so they can continue to go to baseball games (Go Cardinals!) take music lessons and play little league. It’s to help pay for college. It’s so Steve can continue Annie’s tradition of filling the house with every life-sized balloon that’ll fit in the car for birthday mornings. It’s to give them time to navigate life as a family of four without the burden of paying medical bills or funeral expenses. It’s so they can continue to live life in a way that they know would make Annie proud.”

Wersching is survived by her husband, Stephen, and three sons, Eddie, Ozzie and Archie. Donations to the family can be made via GoFundMe.

