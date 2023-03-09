Anonymous Content CEO Dawn Olmstead and COO Heather McCauley Quit in Surprise Moves

Anonymous Content, an Oscar and Emmy-winning media company behind “Spotlight” and “True Detective,” is losing key members of its current leadership. Dawn Olmstead and Heather McCauley have unexpectedly resigned from their roles as CEO and COO.

According to sources close to the company, interim leadership will be named shortly by the board.

“Thanks to Dawn’s contributions, the company is in a strong position, and we are confident that our team, values and talent will continue to thrive,” the board of Anonymous Content said in a statement. “Dawn has been a valued leader for the past two years and we wish her and Heather the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

In a statement, Olmstead confirmed that her resignation was effective immediately.

“I am proud of all we accomplished during my two years at the company. I am especially grateful to my extraordinary team who worked alongside me to take Anonymous to exciting new levels,” she said. “I wish them all the best.”

Sources say upon hearing the news this morning, the board met with the division heads of the company and have shared their continued and unwavering commitment to Anonymous Content’s future.

Olmstead joined Anonymous in 2020 after serving as president of Universal Content Production (UCP), during which time she oversaw products like “The Umbrella Academy,” “The Act” and “Dirty John.” She arrived at Anonymous as CEO following the death of company founder Steve Golin in April 2019.

McCauley had only attained her most recent position in late January of 2023. Prior to that, she had worked for ten years at Netflix, serving as VP, Business and Legal Affairs with a focus on Original Content, Studio Operations and Knowledge Management. Prior to her tenure at the streaming giant, she served as a corporate/entertainment associate at Katten Munchin Rosenman.

This story was first reported by Variety.