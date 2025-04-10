‘Anora’s’ Long Road to Profit: PVOD, Oscars and a New Formula for Indie Darlings

It’s been nearly a year since “Anora” began its rise to Oscar history by winning the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. But as the 2025 edition of France’s cinematic gathering draws near, the third film ever to pull off the Palme/Best Picture double is just now creeping into profitability.

With a 70-day theatrical exclusive window, “Anora” grossed just $20.4 million from its domestic theatrical run, putting the $6 million FilmNation production that was acquired by Neon six months ahead of its Cannes premiere in a position where it has relied on post-theatrical revenue, particularly a boost in premium video on-demand sales following its Oscar triumph, to get in the black.