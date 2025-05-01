‘Another Simple Favor’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Sequel?

Paul Feig’s first sequel is here, with “Another Simple Favor” now streaming. And while you’ll know the returners, there are some new faces in the cast this time around.

Now streaming on Prime Video, the film sees Emily Nelson released from prison, only to immediately seek out the woman who put her there to ask if she’d be her maid of honor. For reasons that are more based on threats than logic, Stephanie agrees.

We’re not going to spoil anything here, we’re just going to help you place who’s who in the cast.

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick)

Anna Kendrick in “Another Simple Favor” (Credit: Prime Video)

Anna Kendrick returns as mommy blogger Stephanie Smothers, only now she’s a mommy blogger no more. After her first experience with Emily, Stephanie is now a published author, professional crime solver and definitely has more bite to her. Anna Kendrick returns in the role, who you’ll of course know from movies like the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, “Up in the Air” and more.

Emily Nelson (Blake Lively)

Blake Lively in “Another Simple Favor” (Credit: Lorenzo Sisti)

Emily remains as mysterious as ever, but now she’s out of prison, and that will definitely cause more problems. Blake Lively plays the character again, best known for starring in “Gossip Girl,” “The Shallows,” “It Ends With Us” and more.

Sean (Henry Golding)

Henry Golding in “Another Simple Favor” (Prime Video)

Another returner is Emily’s ex-husband and Stephanie’s ex-boyfriend Sean, who is now a drunk, and a pretty mean one at that. He’s played once again by “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Last Christmas” and “Snake Eyes” alum Henry Golding.

Aunt Linda (Allison Janney)

Allison Janney in “Another Simple Favor” (Prime Video)

Aunt Linda is a newcomer to the story, but she’s related to Emily, so you can pretty much guess how big of a problem she is. She’s played by the legendary Allison Janney, who you’ll most certainly know from “The West Wing,” “I, Tonya,” and so many more.

Dante Versano (Michele Morrone)

Michele Morrone in “Another Simple Favor” (Prime Video)

Dante Versano is Emily’s new man, and almost as mysterious and dangerous as she is. He’s played by Michele Morrone, an Italian actor known for projects including “365 Days,” “Subservience” and more.

Vicky (Alex Newell)

Alex Newell in “Another Simple Favor” (Prime Video)

Vicky is Stephanie’s agent, and very down for her to go to Capri if only for the possibility of getting a sequel story. A delightful addition, she’ played by Alex Newell, who you’ll likely know from “Glee” or “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

Portia Versano (Elena Sofia Ricci)

Elena Sofia Ricci attends the “Un Altro Piccolo Favore” photocall at Cinema Barberini on April 11, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Portia is Dante’s mother, and not at all excited about his nuptials. As head of the family, she’s even more dangerous, and she’s played by Elena Sofia Ricci. Ricci is an Italian star, best known for starring in “Che Dio ci aiuti.”

Darren (Andrew Rannells)

Andrew Rannells in “Another Simple Favor” (Prime Video)

Stephanie’s dad friend Darren also returns for the sequel, and he’s just as into the messiness of Stephanie going to Capri as Vicky is. He’s once again played by Andrew Rannells, best known for his Broadway work, but who has starred in “The Intern,” “The Prom” and more.