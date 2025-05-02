Where Was ‘Another Simple Favor’ Filmed?

“Another Simple Favor” is now streaming on Prime Video, and this time, the murder and mysteries take place in Italy. But where exactly in Italy are they?

The sequel reunites Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) five years after the events of the first film — which indeed came out seven years ago — with Emily fresh out of prison. She stayed busy while locked up though, securing herself a new fiancé. So, upon earning her freedom (thanks to said fiancé’s high-powered lawyers), Emily seeks out Stephanie and asks for another favor: stand up in the wedding as maid of honor.

Thanks to a few well-leveled threats from Emily, Stephanie agrees, and they jet off to Capri for the wedding. Why Capri? Well, Emily’s fiancé Dante Versano (Michele Morrone) is a wealthy Italian mobster. But if you’re wondering why director Paul Feig chose Capri, the answer is simply just that he loves the island.

“I’ve always wanted to make a movie in Capri because we go there all the time, my wife and I, but I didn’t know what it would be,” he told TheWrap. “Would be a wedding movie, a rom-com, romance, what? And so, we were kind of talking about taking them out of their natural habitat.”

“I was like oh, wait, if we can put this in Capri, at a giant wedding based on Giovanna Battaglia’s wedding in Capri that she did a few years ago, which I’ve always wanted to recreate,” Feig continued. “I was like, ‘OK, there’s a jumping off point. We can make that work. Let’s just have a lot of murder and mayhem happen at a really beautiful wedding.’”

So yes, those gorgeous landscapes you’re seeing onscreen are actually the real island of Capri. But if you want to get more specific filming locations the credits of the film actually thank the Ministry of Culture for the Villa Jovis (which is where the whole Tiberius’ Leap conversation happens) and Villa Adriana.

Parts of “Another Simple Favor” were also filmed in Rome, with the final scene taking place at the Trevi Fountain. The credits also note Villa Dei Quintili, as well as Cinecittà, a film studio in Rome.

“Another Simple Favor” is now streaming on Prime Video.