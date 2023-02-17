Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the third stand-alone installment for Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang. Lang’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) plays a large role in this adventure as she, her father and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) as well as Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) all get sucked into the subatomic quantum realm.
Facing the formidable Kang (Jonathan Majors), Ant-Man and Co. meet many quantum people and creatures along the way. Familiar faces also return for Scott, Dr. Pym and Janet, who was previously trapped in the quantum realm for some time.
Here’s who plays who and what they do in our “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” cast and character guide.
Scott Lang (Paul Rudd)
Ex con Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who served time in prison for stealing before getting tangled up in the existence of the Ant-Man suit and its powers, returns, this time with a new book, “Look Out for the Little Guy.” He is divorced from Maggie, but they share a daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) together. Scott fell in love with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) when he first got involved in Dr. Pym’s experiments, and he is now an Avenger.
Paul Rudd is known for films like “I Love You, Man” (2009), “Clueless” (1995), "Anchorman" (2004) and more recently, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021). In terms of shows, he has appeared in “The Shrink Next Door” as Ike and “Only Murders in the Building” as Ben Glenroy.
Cassandra “Cassie” Lang (Kathryn Newton)
Cassie is Scott’s daughter, and she has her own Ant-Man suit with similar powers to her dad. She has the brain for quantum physics as well. Cassie has a big heart and will fight fiercely for what she believes in. Newton was recast in Cassie’s role to better fit the character’s age. Previously, Cassie was portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson.
Kathryn Newton has recently appeared as Margaret in “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” (2021), Millie in “Freaky” (2020), Lucy Stevens in “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” (2019) and Abigail Carlson in “Big Little Lies” (2017-2019). She also portrayed Darlene Bell in “Lady Bird” (2017).
Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas)
Dr. Pym held the mantle of Ant-Man first. He is obsessed with ants and their ability to communicate. He also invented the Pym particle which enables shrinking technology. He resigned from S.H.I.E.L.D. after realizing that Howard Stark was attempting to recreate the technology for himself. His daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and protege Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) originally tried to box him out of his own company Pym Technologies. It was Dr. Pym who manipulated Lang to steal the Ant-Man suit because he saw potential in Scott to carry on the mantle.
Michael Douglas has won two Oscars, one for Best Actor in a Leading Role in “Wall Street” (1987) and one for Best Picture for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975) which he shares with Saul Zaentz. He has recently appeared in “The Kominsky Method” which garnered several Emmy nominations. He is also known for films like “Fatal Attraction” (1987), “Trafic” (2000) and “Behind the Candelabra” (2013).
Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly)
Hope completes Scott in multiple ways as both his romantic partner as well as his combat counterpart, The Wasp. She wears a yellow suit that can also shrink, and her suit has wings. Hope spies on Darren in the first film for her father to learn his true intentions, but she has a strained relationship with her father over his restriction of her efforts to interfere in Darren’s plans.
She also wants to know more about her mother, and in the second installment she and Hank and Scott journey into the Quantum Realm to rescue Janet after they believed her to be dead from going subatomic.
Evangeline Lilly is known for playing Tauriel in “The Hobbit” film franchise and Kate Austen on “Lost.” She also played Connie James in “The Hurt Locker” (2008) alongside fellow MCU star Jeremy Renner.
Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer)
Janet Van Dyne donned The Wasp mantle when Dr. Pym wore the Ant-Man suit. In 1987, they were on a mission to stop a Soviet nuclear missile from exploiding in U.S. territory. She went subatomic to drop the missile into the ocean, and was believed to be dead until Scott went subatomic and came back to full size.
She spent 30 years trapped in Quantum Realm before Hank and Hope create a tunnel there to rescue her. While she was in the Quantum Realm, she encountered Kang the Conqueror, but she ultimately realized what he was up to.
Michelle Pfeiffer is known for early career roles like Elvira in “Scarface” (1983) and Catwoman in "Batman Returns" (1992). More recently, she has played Betty Ford in Showtime’s “The First Lady.”
Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors)
Look out Thanos, Kang is the next MCU Big Bad. Introduced at the end of the first season of “Loki,” Kang poses a unique threat to the multiverse because he has infinite variants of himself on all the timelines. He tried to trick Janet into helping him escape when his Conqueror variant was banished to the Quantum Realm, but she touched his mind and saw all the destruction he has caused.
Jonathan Majors is known for playing Johnny ‘Lil Man’ Curry in “White Boy Rick,” and Montgomery Allen in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” He also played Atticus Freeman on “Lovecraft County.” He recently portrayed Jesse Brown in “Devotion” alongside Glen Powell, and he will appear in the upcoming films “Creed III” as Damian Anderson alongside Michael B Jordan and “Magazine Dreams” as Killian Maddox.