Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson, ‘Friday’ and ‘House Party’ Star, Dies at 55

Anthony “AJ” Johnson, a comedian and actor best known for his parts in “Friday” and “House Party,” has died, representatives for Johnson confirmed to TheWrap Monday. He was 55.

According to Johnson’s reps, the actor died earlier this month. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Per TMZ, Johnson’s nephew said that the actor “was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

Johnson got his big break with the role of E.Z.E. in 1990’s “House Party.” His other notable film credits include “Lethal Weapon 3,” “Menace II Society,” “House Party 3,” “Friday,” “How to Be a Player,” “I Got the Hook Up,” “Hot Boyz,” “I Got the Hook Up 2.”

On the TV side, Johnson appeared in “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Martin,” “Def Comedy Jam,” “South Central,” “The Parent ‘Hood,” “Moesha,” “Malcom & Eddie” and “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

More to come…