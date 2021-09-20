Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson Remembered by ‘Friday’ Writers Ice Cube and DJ Pooh: ‘Naturally Funny Dude’

Comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson was remembered Monday by the writers of his movie “Friday,” Ice Cube and DJ Pooh.

Shortly after news of Johnson’s death broke, Ice Cube called the late actor a “naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time.” He added that he wished he could have brought back Johnson’s “Friday” character, Ezal, for the upcoming sequel film “Last Friday.”

Writer DJ Pooh said in a tweet, “Rest easy AJ,” while also sharing a GIF of Johnson running down the street with stolen merch in his arms, as seen in “Friday.”

Other stars also paid their respects to the late comedian, who, according to his reps, died earlier this month. No cause of death was revealed.

In addition to appearing in “Friday” in 1995, Johnson got his big break with the role of E.Z.E. in 1990’s “House Party.” His other notable film credits include “Lethal Weapon 3,” “Menace II Society,” “BAP*S,” “House Party 3,” “How to Be a Player,” “I Got the Hook Up,” “Hot Boyz” and “I Got the Hook Up 2.” Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, he rose to fame as a comedian performing in clubs in Los Angeles, eventually making his way to the “Def Comedy Jam” and other acting opportunities.

See some of the online reactions to Johnson’s passing below.

Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday… https://t.co/gKbYZDZ4Br — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 20, 2021

Man, I was just talking about AJ Johnson. Too young to be gone at 55. 😞 https://t.co/z6LzmALTlG — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) September 20, 2021

We are sending our condolences and prayers to the family & friends of the late AJ Johnson who has passed at 56 🙏🏽🕊🙏🏽 According to TMZ, AJ was found lifeless in a store earlier this morning in LA. At this time, no cause of death has been determined #RIP pic.twitter.com/0CVSSryzV4 — 935 KDAY (@935KDAY) September 20, 2021

Anthony “AJ” Johnson has passed away at the age of 55.



Rest in paradise to one of the funniest actors in the classic movie “Friday” 🕊 pic.twitter.com/80EnULFAJm — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 20, 2021

Rest well #AJJohnson “Smokey Back here taking a Sh!+” 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 thank you for the laughs and your Talent Fam!! You will always be “EZAL” — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 20, 2021

Rest In Peace Comedian AJ Johnson 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

He was Best known for his roles in Friday, Player’s Club,& I Got The Hook Up #ajjohnson pic.twitter.com/xQRPXMRmd6 — Rayvon Wills (@RayvonWills) September 20, 2021