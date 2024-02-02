Anthony Anderson Shares Photo and Jovial Message After On-Set Injury in South Africa: ‘Who Needs a Stuntman? Me, That’s Who’

The “Black-Ish” star is currently filming “G20” in Cape Town

Anthony Anderson
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: <> on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association)

Anthony Anderson joked that “he’s not as young as I used to be!” in a jovial Instagram post Thursday, revealing — with a photo of him on a stretcher — that he was injured while filming a fight scene on the set of his upcoming movie “G20.”

“I spent the night in the emergency room. Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be! CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion. That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken,” Anderson wrote.

Ouch.

Anderson is co-starring in “G20,” a political-action-thriller starring Viola Davis as Taylor Sutton, a U.S. president who must channel her extensive state leadership and military experience to defend her country when a terrorist group overtakes the G20 Summit. We’re sold, obviously.

Darryl McDaniels in "Kings From Queens"
Read Next
How Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels Brought Rock to Rap and Hip-Hop to MTV | Video

Shooting was supposed to begin on the film last summer but production was delayed by the actor’s strike. “G20” subsequently received a SAG-AFTRA waiver to continue filming but Davis hit the pause button out of solidarity with both SAG-AFTRA and WGA, which was also on-strike at the time.

“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” Davis said at the time. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA.”

“G20” also stars Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Antony Starr, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore and Clark Gregg.

Developed with MRC Film, “G20” will be distributed by Prime Video, though the release date hasn’t yet been set. Patricia Riggen is directing from a screenplay by Noah and Logan Miller.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.