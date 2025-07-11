Watch Anthony Anderson’s Mom Rebrand ABC’s Biggest Shows, From ‘The View’ to ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ | Video

Anthony Anderson’s beloved mama Doris celebrates her 72nd birthday this week, and she had a list of requests to ring it in in style. Apparently, that included taking over ABC for a bit, and rebranding each of their shows.

To kick off his final guest monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night, Anderson explained that his mother sent an email to the producers of the show with a series of requests to make the day special. “And I swear to God, all of this is true,” he prefaced, before reading through her demands.

“It says tiara and birthday sash with her name, uh huh. Balloons,” Anderson listed. “Six ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ hats, a picture of her hung on the wall, strawberry and lemon cake. It’s unclear if she was asking for two separate cakes or a combo of flavors. Cheetos, Doritos and watermelon.”

“A platter of radishes with ranch, donuts, and other unhealthy s–t,” he continued. “She doesn’t want seaweed or other healthy things they usually put in the dressing rooms. Hennessy and Bailey’s.”

The list only went on from there and, according to Anderson, the staff actually ended up accommodating his mother’s requests. He then joked that he got a call just before the show from the network, saying that she “got to them too.” From there, a commercial began running, revealing that “this Summer, ABC is adding a D,” for Doris.

“All your favorite ABC shows, starring the ‘black-ish’ guy’s mom!” the voiceover cheerily announced. “First, it’s too damn early, with ‘Good Mama America.’”

“Where’s that sexy-ass Michael Strahan?” Doris asks from behind the desk of “Good Morning America,” wearing her sleep attire. “I want to slide up into his tooth gap, baby.”

The list went on to include “Judge Mama” in place of “Judge Judy,” “Mama Medical” taking over for “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Golden Bachelo-Doris” and even “The View,” though that didn’t get renamed. Instead, Doris simply played each one of the hosts, acting out a dramatic Hot Topics discussion, complete with the ripping of a wig.

“How you like that?!” she bellows as an imitation of host Joy Behar.

You can watch the full bit in the video above.