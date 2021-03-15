Anthony Hopkins Becomes Oldest Best Actor Nominee at Oscars

Anthony Hopkins made history on Monday with his Oscar nomination for “The Father” in the Best Actor category — he became the oldest Best Actor nominee ever at 83.

The previous record-holder, Richard Farnsworth, was 79 when he was nominated for “The Straight Story.”

Hopkins was nominated in the category alongside Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”).

“The Father” was directed by Florian Zeller and follows a man (Hopkins) who refuses assistance from his daughter as he ages, but soon begins to doubt his loved ones and even his own reality. The film also stars Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss and Olivia Williams.

Anthony Hopkins previously won Best Actor in 1992 for his role in “The Silence of the Lambs.” He has been nominated four other times — in 1994 for “The Remains of the Day” in the Best Actor category, in 1996 for “Nixon” in the Best Actor category, in 1998 for “Amistad” in Best Supporting Actor category and last year for his role in “The Two Popes” in Best Supporting Actor category.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, announced the nominees in all 23 categories on Monday. The 93rd Oscars will air on ABC on April 25.

