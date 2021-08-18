Anthony Mackie Set to Star in ‘Captain America 4’ for Marvel

Anthony Mackie, who recently took over Captain America’s shield in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” has closed a deal to star in the fourth untitled “Captain America” movie, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” showrunner Malcolm Spellman is writing the script with Dalan Musson.

Chris Evans originated the role in the MCU as WWII-era soldier-turned-superhero Steve Rogers in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” but retired the Captain America shield at the end of 2019’s “Avengers Endgame.” Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is the current wielder of the shield and is expected to continue doing so in the new film.

In January, TheWrap reported that Evans was in talks to reprise his role as Captain America in some capacity for the MCU. Evans’ return was reported as unlikely to be a new “Captain America” installment, but rather an appearance in an untitled Marvel project with an option for a second film.

In “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Wilson decided to forgo taking up the Captain America mantle, prompting the U.S. government to temporarily give it to John Walker (Wyatt Russell). The series also starred Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier. The show premiered on March 19 on Disney+ to what the platform said was its biggest series debut ever.

No director is attached yet for the fourth “Captain America” film.

Mackie is repped by UTA and Inspire Entertainment.

Marvel declined to comment.

Deadline first reported the news.