Anthony Mackie to Star In and Produce Action Film ‘The Ogun’ at Netflix

“Avengers” star Anthony Mackie will star in and produce an action film at Netflix called “The Ogun” that will find him traversing the criminal underground in Nigeria to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

Mackie will produce and star in the film from Madison Turner, a former stuntman-turned-screenwriter. No director has been set on the film.

Mackie plays Xavier Rhodes (not the NFL defensive star) in “The Ogun,” a man who brings his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her. But when his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to find her before it’s too late, testing his powers to the limit.

Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures will also produce alongside Mackie.

Turner previously had a script on the Blacklist called “The Liberators” that was at Warner Bros. with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society and Safehouse Pictures attached to produce it. He is also currently rewriting an adaptation of Ed Brubaker’s “Kill or Be Killed” for Thunder Road.

Berman is a producer on “Nine Days,” which will be released by Sony Pictures Classics in January. He’s also working on “Surrounded” starring Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell and Michael K. Williams, and he and Mackie also produced “Io” for Netflix.

Anthony Mackie will next be seen in the Marvel series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Outside the Wire.”

THR first reported the news.