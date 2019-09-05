Anthony Scaramucci Steps Up Attack on Trump: ‘Diseased Dad’ and ‘Orange Maniac’
Former White House communications director focuses on Trump’s syntax and avoidance of “domestic terrorism” in new interview
Lindsey Ellefson | September 5, 2019 @ 7:49 AM
Last Updated: September 5, 2019 @ 7:53 AM
Anthony Scaramucci has been taking his anti-Trump turn on a media tour, stopping in on major cable networks to condemn the president. In a new radio interview, he brought his message about the “orange maniac” to a new audience.
The first question the former White House communications director got when he went on iHeartRadio’s Domenick Nati Show was a salacious one. “Do you think that President Trump might be doing any drugs?” host Nati asked, but Scaramucci demurred.
“That I don’t know but just take a look at tapes of him from 2015, 2016. Observe him at the G-7. Look at his speech mannerisms during the hurricane situation over the weekend. There’s something going on there. He’s missing syntax. He’s misphrasing punctuation. His vocabulary is becoming extremely limited and then you’re finding him going on these incessant tweet storms, which are just abnormal. 122 tweets over the Labor Day Weekend. You’ve got a crisis going on in the Caribbean and this guy’s tweeting about Debra Messing.”
He went on to compare the president to the country’s “father figure” before noting Trump is a “diseased dad.”
“A good parent or a good family member would say, ‘OK, enough is enough. Let’s remove this guy from the position he’s in,'” Scaramucci said, calling on “politicians and the political class” to start telling the truth before “we end up with four more years of this disastrous nonsense.”
Nati kept to the more taboo topics, asking if Scaramucci had heard of Trump flirting with White House staff.
“I have heard reports of that and I think that that is one of the problems that took place last week, but I don’t know that close enough,” he said. “In my time in the White House being very short, I did not see that and so I’m not going to be ale to confirm that, but like you, yes, I have heard those reports.”
Last week, Trump’s personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, left the White House abruptly. It was reported she disclosed personal family details to journalists in an off-the-record dinner.
A White House rep did not immediately return a request for comment.
Anthony Scaramucci Out: 10 Things That Lasted Longer Than His White House Tenure (Photos)
If President Donald Trump is to be believed, the U.S. economy is making a roaring comeback. Job security, on the other hand, is a different story -- at least judging from the recent personnel tumult in the Trump administration.
On Monday, news broke that now-former Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci had been given the heave-ho after a wild ride lasting a mere 10 days. In the interest of perspective, TheWrap presents 10 things that lasted longer than the Mooch's White House gig.
Sean Spicer's run as Communications Director (once he was promoted to the role while still serving as White House press secretary). Hey, remember way back last week, when a month and a half seemed like a brief tenure as Communications Director? That was before the Mooch came along with an epic "Hold my beer" moment.
Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries. Reality TV queen Kardashian provided plenty of late-night punchlines in 2011, when her marriage to NBA player Humphries ended with a divorce filing after 72 days. Now it looks like a marathon union, when placed next to Scaramucci's White House run.
William Henry Harrison's presidency. Harrison's presidency lasted a blink-and-you'll-miss-it 31 days before he succumbed to pneumonia, making his presidency the shortest in U.S. history. But it still managed to last three times longer than Scaamucci's White House run.
The average house fly. According to the good folks at Orkin, house flies generally live from 15 to 30 days -- still longer than the latest insect to inhabit the White House lasted.
Gary Busey's coma. "The Buddy Holly Story" star and general Hollywood curiosity Busey ended up in a coma in late 1988, after getting into a motorcycle accident. The coma lasted a relatively lengthy four weeks and change, and he probably still got more done during that time than the Mooch did in his White House run.
The Dodgers' recent winning streak. The Boys in Blue managed an 11-game victory streak from July 4 to July 19. While fans no doubt wished the streak had lasted longer, it still handily beat out the Mooch's run.
The 12 Days of Christmas. While Scaramucci's riotous White House run might have seemed like the gift that kept on giving, it was ultimately no match for this festive Christian season.
"Cavemen," the TV series. Back in 2007, ABC decided it was a good idea to air a TV series based on a GEICO ad campaign. It wasn't, and while the widely reviled series deservedly died a quick death, it still lasted longer than Scaramucci's reign.
Scaramucci's second marriage. Just days after Scaramucci's White House appointment, his wife Deidre reportedly filed for divorce from him after three years of marriage -- an eternity compared to Mooch's White House tenure, and also probably a seeming eternity in Deidre's mind.
Pope John Paul I's papacy. The former Albino Luciani's papacy came to an abrupt end little more than a month after it began following his September 1978 death. While that might seem like a short run, the abbreviated papacy, The Mooch's White House run still didn't have a prayer of beating it.
1 of 11
Let us put the Mooch’s brief-but-wild stint into perspective
If President Donald Trump is to be believed, the U.S. economy is making a roaring comeback. Job security, on the other hand, is a different story -- at least judging from the recent personnel tumult in the Trump administration.
On Monday, news broke that now-former Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci had been given the heave-ho after a wild ride lasting a mere 10 days. In the interest of perspective, TheWrap presents 10 things that lasted longer than the Mooch's White House gig.