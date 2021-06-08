Antonia Thomas Exits ‘The Good Doctor’

Antonia Thomas exited “The Good Doctor” on Monday’s Season 4 finale, which saw the departure of her character, Dr. Claire Browne.

Thomas, who has been with the Freddie Highmore-led ABC medical drama since it premiered in 2017, told Deadline Monday, “It was a really, really difficult decision, and leaving, I have to say, is a bittersweet thing for me because the last four years have been absolutely incredible. I feel so lucky and basically indebted to David Shore and the writers for having the experience to play Claire, who has just been a wonderful, wonderful character to explore, so layered and complicated and flawed, the kind of character that I think an actress dreams to be able to play. I think, ultimately, for me, it’s about coming to the point where I think we’ve really run the gamut of different things that Claire can have gone through, and I’m now really excited to explore different creative opportunities.”

“The Good Doctor” follows Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit.

The David Shore-created “The Good Doctor” was renewed for a fifth season at ABC last month.

Here’s the description for Monday’s Season 4 finale, titled “Vamos,” which ended with Dr. Claire Browne leaving her team for a job at the Guatemalan clinic: “Dr. Shaun Murphy must perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly goes out at the hospital in Guatemala. Additionally, Dr. Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma’s relationship deepens as they overcome difficulties during their surgery.”

Along with Highmore and Thomas, “The Good Doctor” stars Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee and Paige Spara.

Representatives for Thomas and ABC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Tuesday.