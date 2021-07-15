Antonio Banderas Joins ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Antonio Banderas has joined the cast in “Indiana Jones 5,” an individual wiht knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

James Mangold is directing the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie, which is shooting at Pinewood Studios and elsewhere in the UK. The fifth film stars Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson, with Ford returning to his iconic role. Plot details are still being kept under wraps.

Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel are producing, while the film was written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold.

Deadline first reported the news.