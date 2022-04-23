Anya Taylor-Joy has been having a bit of a moment. A rising star since her successive breakout roles in “The Witch” and “Split,” the 26-year-old cemented her on-screen prowess with her critically acclaimed you-couldn’t-escape-the-discourse-even-if-you-tried turn in “The Queen’s Gambit,” for which she received an Emmy nomination as the meticulous, obsessive chess prodigy Beth Harmon.
Since then, Taylor-Joy has steadily taken over Hollywood: She’s stan Twitter’s darling and her model elegance has landed her campaigns with Dior and Tiffany and Co. Recently, she rounded out a star-studded cast in Robert Eggers’ viking epic “The Northman,” also featuring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk. Next up, she’ll be in an untitled David O. Russell project, Mark Mylod’s “The Menu” and a Super Mario pic that — despite its missteps — experienced a stroke of genius in casting her as the beloved Princess Peach. However, undoubtedly her most anticipated project is the long-delayed “Furiosa,” expected in 2024, where she’ll play the young version of Charlize Theron’s character in “Mad Max: Fury Road.”
Below, TheWrap highlights some of Taylor-Joy’s most captivating performances.
Focus Features
“Last Night in Soho” (2021)
Edgar Wright’s mind-bending and time-warping period thriller showcases Taylor-Joy’s ‘60s Go-go singer, Sandie, as the foil to Thomasin McKenzie’s present-day sheltered aspiring fashion designer, Eloise. Imbuing her performance with an unnerving, tantalizing edge, Taylor-Joy’s turn as a woman whose dreams are ruthlessly cut short gives the BAFTA-nominated film the glossy horror leaning for which it yearns. A bit of trivia: Wright initially conceived Taylor-Joy for the role of Eloise, but both the filmmaker and actress agreed she should actually tackle Sadie’s part, citing her on-screen growth over the years.
Phil Bray / Netflix
“The Queen’s Gambit” (2020)
Based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same title, Netflix’s hit miniseries catapulted Taylor-Joy to her current status as a household name. The streaming sensation follows chess prodigy Beth Harmon from her orphanage days, where she first learned the game, to her adoptive home, where she mastered the craft. Taylor-Joy, who plays the teen and young adult versions of the singular talent, plays her with a reserved cloak that hides the depth of her turmoiled self. The result is a performance that is just as nuanced as it is addictively eclectic, garnering the actress an Emmy nomination, as well as a SAG Award, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.
Focus Features
“Emma.” (2020)
There’s a reason why Autumn de Wilde’s delightfully colorful Oscar-nominated take on a Jane Austen classic is cited as a comfort movie fit for the height of quarantine and beyond, and it’s thanks in no small part to Taylor-Joy’s spot-on portrayal of the eponymous heroine. Taylor-Joy plays Emma as the effervescent chronic meddler originated by the Regency author, adding a sensibility that expertly toes the line between earnestness and self-involvement. It’s bubbly as much as it is brilliant, and a joy to behold time and time again.
BBC
“Peaky Blinders” (2019-2022)
Coming to a close after six seasons, the top-rated BAFTA-winning series from Steven Knight features Taylor-Joy as the scene-stealing (and company-swindling) Gina Gray, married to Finn Cole’s Michael Gray, a former high-ranking member of the powerful Peaky Blinders gang. A spiritual descendant of Lady Macbeth, Gina is cunning and calculated. Hate her or love her, it’s clear that Taylor-Joy delivers as a formidable woman in a space otherwise dominated by men.
Claire Folger / Focus Features
“Thoroughbreds” (2017)
“My characters just happen to inhabit very dark worlds,” Taylor-Joy told IndieWire in a 2018 interview while discussing Hollywood typecasting. One of those just happens to be the stifled New England-dwelling Lily, who has returned from boarding school to her widower mother (Francie Smith) and her cold, vieux riche boyfriend Mark (Paul Sparks), whom she despises. An unlikely friendship — more aptly, an unsettling and deep mutual understanding — soon blossoms between her and Olivia Cooke’s Amanda, an ostracized former friend of Lily’s who doesn’t experience any feelings. The off-beat black comedy thriller — part coming-of-age story, part revenge narrative — is reminiscent of “Heathers” in its dissection of cruel teen dynamics and bubblegum approach to murder, and Taylor-Joy shines in a role that deftly showcases her propensity to make viewers equally uncomfortable and enthralled. The indie fare is also the last film featuring the late Anton Yelchin, who plays a sleazy drug dealer who becomes involved in the girls’ scheme.
Universal Pictures
“Split” (2016)
M. Night Shyamalan’s “Split” drewire for its less than stellar portrayal of individuals with dissociative identity disorder. And while one can certainly debate its merits as a whole, it is nearly impossible to negate Taylor-Joy’s haunting performance in the thriller, which is a semi-sequel to 2000’s “Unbreakable.” In one famous scene, the actress conjures a single teardrop sheerly by willing it, and her petrified gaze is enough to send a chill down one’s spine. “The Witch” may have established Taylor-Joy as a scream queen fit for the ages, but “Split” surely solidifies her as a leading lady that can ground storytelling through prowess and determination.
A24
“The Witch” (2015)
Robert Eggers’ debut feature explores the gradual unraveling of a Pilgrim family due to the forces of witchcraft. The horror film stars a fresh-faced 18-year-old Taylor-Joy as Thomasin, the family’s eldest daughter, and as a result of circumstances out of her control, she’s the prime suspect accused of practicing black magic. Taylor-Joy plays the role with an innocence eventually forced to turn sour and vengeful, and the result is an eerie meditation on persecution, ostracism and the death of a community.