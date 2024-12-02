Anya Taylor-Joy Lands Apple TV+ and Hello Sunshine Series ‘Lucky’ as Star and EP

Anya Taylor-Joy will star in and executive produce “Lucky,” a new series for Apple TV+ from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Apple Studios.

Based on the novel of the same name by Marissa Stapley, which was a Reese’s Book Club pick, “Lucky” will be co-showrun, written and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper, with Witherspoon also serving as EP.

In the new series, Taylor-Joy will star as “a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past,” per the official logline.

Tropper will executive produce through his Tropper Ink banner and under his overall deal with Apple TV+ alongside Cassie Pappas (“Silo,” “Griselda”), while Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter EP for Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, and Taylor-Joy executive produces through her production banner Ladykiller.

“Reese’s Book Club began with the goal of deepening connections – to the stories, to the storytellers and to the community we are building. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to amplify these female-centric stories and their authors, see our community connect with them, then see them take on a whole new life on screen,” Witherspoon said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apple TV+ and the incomparable Anya Taylor-Joy, plus our brilliant creator Jonathan Tropper and his wonderful co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, to bring this compelling series — based on Marissa Stapley’s fantastic novel — to audiences around the world.”

Hello Sunshine’s previous collaborations with Apple TV+ include “The Morning Show,” “The Last Thing He Told Me,” which has begun production on its second season, and “Surface,” which is slated to debut its second season in 2025. Taylor-Joy most recently teamed up with the streamer on “The Gorge,” while Tropper’s “Your Friends and Neighbors” is set to premiere on April 11 on Apple TV+.

“Hello Sunshine continues to do a fantastic job of championing women’s voices and I’m thrilled to be joining the team alongside Jonathan, Cassie and Apple TV+ to bring ‘Lucky’ to life,” Taylor-Joy said.