‘AP Bio’ Canceled After 4 Seasons by Peacock

“A.P. Bio” is done again after four seasons. The show’s creator Mike O’Brien broke the news on Monday on Twitter that it will not return for a fifth season.

“I’m sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season. But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two more seasons after that! (all 42 eps are on peacock so check them out if you haven’t). This show has been one of the best experiences of my life and that’s because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved. I’m going to name a few below but can’t possibly cover everyone So if you ever worked with us for even a day, THANK YOU!! And to you other shows, hire these people!”

The school teacher comedy aired its first two seasons on NBC. After the broadcast network canceled it, Peacock brought the series back for two additional seasons.

“A.P. Bio” was created by O’Brien, who writes and executive produces. Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions. It starred Patton Oswalt and Glenn Howerton.

The comedy stars Howerton as disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin, who, after losing out on his dream job, is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell also star.