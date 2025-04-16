AP Says Trump Wire Service Cut Defies ‘Fundamental American Freedom’ of Speech ‘Without Government Control or Retaliation’

In a statement Tuesday night, the Associated Press slammed the Trump administration for cutting wire services’ guaranteed access entirely rather than comply with a court order to restore AP’s White House access.

That move, the outlet said, disregards “the fundamental American freedom to speak without government control or retaliation.” Further, AP called the action “a grave disservice to the American people.”

“We are deeply disappointed that the administration has chosen to restrict the access of all wire services, whose fast and accurate White House coverage informs billions of people every single day, rather than reinstate The Associated Press to the wire pool,” AP said in its statement.

“The wire services represent thousands of news organizations across the U.S. and the world over. Our coverage is used by local newspapers and television stations in all 50 states to inform their communities,” the statement continued.

The Associated Press was banned from the White House on Feb. 11 in retaliation for refusing to call the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” as Trump has insisted. AP sued to restore access on Feb. 21.

This was the first of several direct attacks on media deemed unfriendly to Trump, culminating in the administration taking full control of the rotation of reporters granted access, effectively mooting the White House Correspondents’ Association.

In response, WHCA basically conceded defeat and told members, “Each of your organizations will have to decide whether or not you will take part in these new, government-appointed pools.”