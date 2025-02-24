Apple Pledges $500 Billion Investment in US Over Next 4 Years, Trump Thanks Tim Cook

Apple and its CEO Tim Cook announced a $500 billion investment in the United States of America early Monday morning — and President Donald Trump could not be more pleased.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Cook said in a Monday statement. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

This investment includes plans to expand both staff and facilities in Arizona, California, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington and Texas, which will get a new factory in Houston to house Apple Intelligence. Apple is also set to double its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund and launch a manufacturing academy in Detroit, while remaining focused on AI and silicon engineering.

“Apple has just announced a record $500 billion investment in the United States of America,” Trump celebrated on Truth Social. “The reason, faith in what we are doing, without which, they wouldn’t be investing 10 cents. Thank you Tim Cook and Apple!!!”

This is Apple’s largest monetary commitment ever. The company currently boasts 2.9 million workers across the industry, with plans to add 20,000 more over the next four years — mainly in the departments of R&D, silicon engineering, software development, AI and machine learning.

“The $500 billion commitment includes Apple’s work with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, direct employment, Apple Intelligence infrastructure and data centers, corporate facilities and Apple TV+ productions in 20 states,” the company further noted.

The Houston facility is slated to open in 2026, while the Detroit academy will “offer free in-person and online courses.”