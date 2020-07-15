Apple Acquires Justin Timberlake Film ‘Palmer’

Timberlake plays a former football star who returns home after a stint in prison

| July 15, 2020 @ 12:09 PM Last Updated: July 15, 2020 @ 12:54 PM
Justin Timberlake Palmer Apple

Getty Images

Apple has acquired Justin Timberlake’s ‘Palmer,” the company announced on Wednesday. “Palmer” was directed by Fisher Stevens. “Palmer” joins Apple’s expanding film slate, which includes “Greyhound” and the upcoming 2020 Sundance US Grand Jury Prize Award-winning Documentary “Boys State”– as well as “Emancipation,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Snow Blind.”

“Palmer” is about a former college football phenomenon named Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.

The script was written by Cheryl Guerriero, which appeared on the 2016 Blacklist.

Also Read: Justin Timberlake Says Confederate Statues in Home State Tennessee 'Must Come Down'

An SK Global, Rhea Films and Nadler No GMO Popcorn Co. project, in association with the Hercules Film Fund, “Palmer” was produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, Daniel Nadler and Academy Award-winning producer Charles B. Wessler. The film is executive produced by Robert Friedland, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Mark O’Connor, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis and Bruce Toll.

Timberlake is repped by WME, LBI Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham. Stevens is repped by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment. CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content brokered the deal.

Tech giant’s attempt to compete in SVOD space launched Friday

Apple TV+ finally launches on Friday with four original series, some kids' programming and a little non-fiction content. But Apple's forthcoming streaming service, which is the tech giant's attempt to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon, will begin to roll out even more programs in the coming months from star players like M. Night Shyamalan and Octavia Spencer. TheWrap has rounded up all the shows that have been set for the streaming service so far, or are currently in development, so you know what you'll get if you subscribe for $4.99/month. We've also noted which series will be available with the Nov. 1 launch.

Also Read: Apple TV+: How a Tech Company Built a Streaming Service From Scratch by Going All-In With Originals

View In Gallery

