Apple’s AI Moment Is Coming. It May Not Be Smooth.

Available to WrapPRO members

Cultural, product barriers stand in the way of Apple capitalizing on AI. Will it be more like NVIDIA, or Google?

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz
AI-generated image
AI-generated image by Midjourney/Big Technology

Last week, Tim Cook indicated Apple would introduce an AI product “later this year,” and analysts celebrated. Deepwater Asset Management’s Gene Munster said Cook uttered “the magic letters for the first time,” adding “I’d officially welcome Apple to the generative AI freight train.” Even after mixed earnings and light guidance, Apple’s stock price has jumped 5% since.

But Apple’s generative AI rollout may be more complicated than flipping a switch and enjoying NVIDIA-like prosperity. The company will have incumbency tradeoffs to consider, including how much to change iOS to make room for AI. And its culture isn’t built to develop sweeping AI products, as evidenced by its failures with the Homepod.

Photo of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He’s the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He’s also the author of “Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever” and a contributor at CNBC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.