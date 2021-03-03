‘Calls': Nick Jonas, Lily Collins, Pedro Pascal Among Stars Set to Lead Apple Short-Form Audio Series

Apple TV+ has shared a trailer and revealed the full cast for the short-form audio series “Calls.”

Based on the popular French series of the same name, “Calls” is described as an “immersive television experience” which “uses audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell nine bone-chilling, short-form stories.”

The original series, created by Timothée Hochet, took the format of audio recordings from sources like airplane black boxes, phone calls and cassette tapes to tell the story of a series of tragic events, all connected in one way or another to an impending apocalypse.

Also Read: Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie to Star in Apple TV+ Anthology Series From 'GLOW' Creators

Here is the full list of stars who will lend their voices to the series, some of which appear in the trailer above.

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”), Clancy Brown (“The Shawshank Redemption”), Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”), Rosario Dawson (“Jane the Virgin”), Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), Karen Gillan (“Avengers: Endgame”), Judy Greer (“Halloween”), Paul Walter Hauser (“Cobra Kai”), Danny Huston (“Children of Men”), Nick Jonas (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”), Riley Keough (“The Girlfriend Experience”), Joey King (“The Act”), Stephen Lang (“Avatar”), Jaeden Martell (“Defending Jacob”), Paola Nuñez (“Bad Boys for Life”), Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”), Edi Patterson (“The Righteous Gemstones”), Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”), Danny Pudi (“Mythic Quest”), Ben Schwartz (“House of Lies”), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Tenet”) and Jennifer Tilly (“Family Guy”).

Directed by Fede Álvarez, “Calls” is a co-production between Apple and Canal+, which was home to the original series, with Studiocanal and Bad Hombre.