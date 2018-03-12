Apple Gives 2 Season Order to Animated Musical Series From ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Creator

Apple has given a two-season order to its first animated series, the musical “Central Park” from “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard.
The star-studded series, written by Bouchard, Josh Gad and “Bob’s Burgers” vet Nora Smith, tells the story of a how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park, and basically the world.
The 20th Century Fox series’ star-studded voice cast will include Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn.
Bouchard, Gad and Brillstein Entertainment Partners will executive produce, along with consulting producer Nora Smith and producer Kevin Larsen.
“Central Park” joins a number of scripted originals ordered to series at Apple, including a morning TV drama from Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon, a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories,” an untitled drama from “La La Land’s” Damien Chazelle, a Kristin Wiig-led comedy inspired by the short story collection “You Think It, I’ll Say It,” a psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, “See” from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight and a space drama from “Battlestar Galactica’s” Ronald D. Moore.
Stay home, get cozy and settle in with these great streaming shows you can wrap up over the course of a few easy-going days
