Apple Gives 2 Season Order to Animated Musical Series From ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Creator

Loren Bouchard’s “Central Park” to feature voice cast including Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess and Kristen Bell

| Last Updated: March 12, 2018 @ 11:25 AM

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Apple has given a two-season order to its first animated series, the musical “Central Park” from “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard.

The star-studded series, written by Bouchard, Josh Gad and “Bob’s Burgers” vet Nora Smith, tells the story of a how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park, and basically the world.

The 20th Century Fox series’ star-studded voice cast will include Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn.

Also Read: 'Carpool Karaoke' Cruises Into Second Season at Apple

Bouchard, Gad and Brillstein Entertainment Partners will executive produce, along with consulting producer Nora Smith and producer Kevin Larsen.

“Central Park” joins a number of scripted originals ordered to series at Apple, including a morning TV drama from Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon, a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories,” an untitled drama from “La La Land’s” Damien Chazelle, a Kristin Wiig-led comedy inspired by the short story collection “You Think It, I’ll Say It,” a psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, “See” from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight and a space drama from “Battlestar Galactica’s” Ronald D. Moore.

