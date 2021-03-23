Apple in Early Talks for Peter Farrelly’s ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever,’ Zac Efron, Russell Crowe to Join

Apple is in early discussions to pick up and finance the next film from “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe in talks to star, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Bill Murray has also expressed interest to star in the film in a supporting role but is not yet attached.

The project is based on the book “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War” by J.T. Malloy and John “Chick” Donohue. It’s a dramedy based on the true story of John “Chickie” Donohue, who in 1967 left New York to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies in the Army … while they were fighting in Vietnam. The book and source material became a New York Times bestseller when it was published in 2020.

Farrelly adapted the screenplay along with Brian Currie and Pete Jones based on the book “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.”

The film will produced by Andrew Muscato alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance, which originally developed the film.

Farrelly’s “Green Book” was nominated for five Academy Awards and won three, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali. “Green Book” also won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture and Best Screenplay, which he shared with co-writers Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie.

Apple landed its first Oscar nominations for the films “Wolfwalkers” and “Greyhound.”

Farrelly is represented by Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark and Anonymous.

