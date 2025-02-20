Apple In Talks to Buy Joseph Kosinski-Jerry Bruckheimer Untitled UFO Package

Apple Original Films is in talks to buy an untitled high-concept UFO package that has “Top Gun: Maverick” filmmaker Joseph Kosinski directing and Jerry Bruckheimer producing, according to an insider with knowledge.

The script written by Zach Baylin is described as “a UFO disclosure-themed take on ‘All the President’s Men,’ the classic 1976 political thriller from Alan J. Pakula,” according to Deadline, which first reported the news. Baylin previously wrote the screenplay to the Oscar-winning drama “King Richard.”

Kosinski and Bruckheimer produced Brad Pitt-starrer “F1” at the streamer, which opens in theaters this June. Apple was able to land the package after it hit town last week after the streamer’s strong working relationship with both Kosinski and Bruckheimer producing on the Formula 1 film.

What is of note is that David Grusch, a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer and Pentagon whistleblower who gained notoriety and made national headlines back in 2023 for his claims about the U.S. government’s involvement in Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) research, will executive produce the project and serve as a consultant. In fact, Grusch himself testified that the U.S. government had been secretly recovering and studying UFOs at Congressional hearings.

Kosinski and Bruckheimer are repped by CAA, with Kosinski also repped by Untitled Entertainment. Baylin is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.