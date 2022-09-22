Apple Music Is the New NFL Super Bowl Halftime Sponsor

The National Football League announced on Thursday that Apple Music is the new Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsor in a deal that comes 4 months after longtime sponsor Pepsi backed away from the annual show.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show. We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology,” Nana-Yaw Asamoah, the NFL’s senior vice president of partner strategy, said in a statement Wednesday night.

The official Apple Music Twitter account also confirmed the deal in a tweet that simply said “See you in February.”

The first Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsored by Apple Music will be Super Bowl LVII (57 for those of you who didn’t travel here from ancient Rome), scheduled Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

In May, Pepsi confirmed it was pulling away from sponsoring the show following the successful 2022 event featuring Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

“The brand’s decision to leave the Halftime Show is the first move in its much larger strategic shift to bring unprecedented music and entertainment experiences to fans – where they are now, and where they will be in the future,” Pepsi said in a statement to TheWrap in May. “As entertainment evolves, and the way people consume music changes, Pepsi is intent on showing up and showing out, to guarantee the level of access and engaging experiences fans have come to expect from the brand.”