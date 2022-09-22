DO REVENGE netflix

Camila Mendes as Drea, left, and Maya Hawke as Eleanor in "Do Revenge." (Kim Simms/Netflix)

‘Do Revenge’ Leads Netflix’s Domination of the Top 10 Movies on Streaming | Chart

by | September 22, 2022 @ 5:08 PM

The new teen comedy bumps both Disney+ films “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Pinocchio” to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively

Rumors of Netflix’s demise may have been greatly exaggerated. That’s clear when looking at the top 10 most-streamed movies of the past weekend, at least according to Whip Media’s U.S. movie ranker, which reflects data from the past weekend from TV Time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest across 22 million global registered users.

The key takeaway: Six of the 10 most viewed movies that were available on streaming services in the United States last weekend were on Netflix. And the top performer of the week — bumping Disney+’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” from the No. 1 spot — was Netflix’s “Do Revenge,” the new teen comedy flick starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke and Austin Abrams.

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

