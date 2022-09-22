‘Do Revenge’ Leads Netflix’s Domination of the Top 10 Movies on Streaming | Chart

The new teen comedy bumps both Disney+ films “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Pinocchio” to No. 2 and No. 3, respectively

The key takeaway: Six of the 10 most viewed movies that were available on streaming services in the United States last weekend were on Netflix. And the top performer of the week — bumping Disney+’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” from the No. 1 spot — was Netflix’s “Do Revenge,” the new teen comedy flick starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke and Austin Abrams.

Rumors of Netflix’s demise may have been greatly exaggerated. That’s clear when looking at the top 10 most-streamed movies of the past weekend, at least according to Whip Media ’s U.S. movie ranker, which reflects data from the past weekend from TV Time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest across 22 million global registered users.

If you’re a fan of Alfred Hitchcock, you might want to check “Do Revenge” out, too, since it was inspired by his 1951 classic “Strangers on a Train.” In this revenge story — albeit, one with lower stakes than Hitchcock’s — high schooler Drea seeks payback on her boyfriend for sharing her sex tape. Meanwhile, new exchange student Eleanor is terrorized by a rumor at school — so the two teens join up to get their revenge.

So far, “Do Revenge” hasn’t just been a hit with viewers, either — two-thirds of critics on Metacritic had favorable reviews.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Pinocchio,” meanwhile, both kept their momentum rolling during their second week on Disney+. Both movies only dropped one spot each on Whip Media’s ranker, with “Thor: Love and Thunder” grabbing the silver medal and Robert Zemeckis’ “Pinocchio” coming in third place for the weekend.

“Elvis” also continues to perform well for HBO Max. The biopic on The King, starring Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as calculating manager Colonel Tom Parker, was the fourth most viewed movie for the second straight weekend. Those two weeks come after “Elvis” debuted in the No. 1 spot on Whip Media’s ranker during the first week of September, when it first became available.

10 most-watched movies on streaming, U.S., Sept. 16-18 (Whip Media)

Here’s where Netflix’s big weekend really kicked in: Five of the remaining six flicks on Whip Media’s ranker were on Netflix, including “Morbius,” which fell two spots this week to the fifth slot overall.

Three of the remaining Netflix movies were Netflix Originals: “Me Time,” the Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg buddy comedy; “End of the Road,” an action-thriller starring Ludacris and Queen Latifah about a cross-country trip gone horribly awry and “Love in the Villa,” a recently released rom-com from director/writer Mark Steven Johnson.

Overall, four of the six Netflix movies in the Top 10 were original productions. And that isn’t a huge surprise, considering Netflix has moved away from licensing movies from other studios in recent years as many companies have opted to keep more of their content for their own streaming services.

Besides “Morbius,” the other non-Netflix Original that made the ranker was Tom Holland’s “Uncharted,” which came out earlier this year. It’s been a steady performer for Netflix since hitting the service last month, appearing in Whip Media’s Top 10 in five of the last six weeks.

And for the second week in a row, Peacock’s lone entrant into the Top 10 was “Jurassic World: Dominion.” Peacock should get a big boost this upcoming weekend, though, with “Minions: The Rise of Gru” hitting the service on Friday. It’ll be worth checking back next week to see if it can push “Do Revenge” out of the top spot.