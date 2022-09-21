"House of the Dragon" (HBO)

10 TV Shows ‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Are Also Watching Right Now | Chart

by | September 21, 2022 @ 3:45 PM

If you’re into HBO ”Game of Thrones“ prequel, data shows you’ll probably enjoy these series too

As many anticipated, HBO’s “House of the Dragon” has been a top performer for HBO since debuting last month. And luckily, if you’re enjoying the new “Game of Thrones” prequel series, we have insights on the shows other “Dragon” fans in the U.S. are gravitating toward right now, according to Whip Media’s data from its TV Time app, a TV series and movie tracking app that has 22 million global registered users.

Let’s address the show you might be expecting to top the list of most popular titles for “Dragon” fans: Yes, Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is incredibly popular with “Dragon” fans as well. It’s easy to see why, of course, considering the parallels between the two series. Both shows cost big bucks to make, both shows are based on popular fantasy-adventure intellectual property, and both shows recently debuted while garnering a bevy of media coverage.

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

