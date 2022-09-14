the-lord-of-the-rings-rings-of-power-galadriel

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (Prime Video)

Amazon’s ‘Rings of Power’ Debuts at No. 3 on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | September 14, 2022 @ 3:10 PM

The ”Lord of the Rings“ prequel was unable to topple HBO’s ”House of the Dragon“ and Disney+’s ”She-Hulk: Attorney at Law“

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” made its entrance in the breakout shows ranking this week, its first full week of data since Amazon released the first two episodes on Sept. 1. It registered 34.8 times the average series demand over the past week which put it in the “exceptional” tier of shows, a level of demand that only the top 0.2% of shows reach, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. 

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

