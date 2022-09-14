The ”Lord of the Rings“ prequel was unable to topple HBO’s ”House of the Dragon“ and Disney+’s ”She-Hulk: Attorney at Law“

Amazon Prime Video’s “ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ” made its entrance in the breakout shows ranking this week, its first full week of data since Amazon released the first two episodes on Sept. 1. It registered 34.8 times the average series demand over the past week which put it in the “exceptional” tier of shows, a level of demand that only the top 0.2% of shows reach, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

However, it’s looking like a crowded field at the top of the ranking, with two other series above the 32 times threshold this week. Amazon’s strategy of releasing two episodes in its first week wasn’t quite enough to overcome the head start that both Disney+’s “She Hulk: Attorney at Law” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon” had.

If “House of the Dragon” looked unassailable last week when it clocked 62.1 times the average series demand, its demand has dropped 21% to levels more comparable with other top tier new premieres this week. Its 49 times the average series demand this week looks much more within striking distance of “She-Hulk” and “The Rings of Power.”

While much has been made of the battle royale between “House of the Dragon” and “The Rings of Power,” Disney+ still has a horse in this race with “She-Hulk.” It may have seemed like a risky decision to premiere this latest Marvel series so close to two other major premieres but the data shows that it’s holding its own in the heated battle for audience attention.

FX is having a successful streak with its new content. Demand for each of its two latest series, “Welcome to Wrexham” and “Little Demon,” grew by more than 10% this week. They ranked as the fourth and fifth most in-demand new series, respectively, this week. Additionally, demand for FX’s “The Old Man” is proving surprisingly long-lasting. It’s the oldest show in the ranking this week but still ranks as the eighth most in-demand with 15.4 times demand.

“The Devil in Ohio” is Netflix’s latest premiere to enter the ranking. Having only premiered on Sept. 2, it has 15 times the demand of the average series this week. Audiences are quickly moving on from Netflix’s “The Sandman,” however. Demand for the Neil Gaiman adaptation fell by 18% this week and it barely stayed in the ranking at 10th place.

