‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Storms This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker With No. 1 Debut | Chart

by | September 16, 2022 @ 4:42 PM

Disney+ also nabbed the second-place position with its live-action ”Pinnochio“

Movie fans clearly couldn’t wait to watch — or, in many cases, rewatch — “Thor: Love and Thunder” once it hit Disney+, with the Marvel flick topping Whip Media’s U.S. movie ranker, which ranks the most viewed movies on streaming services over the past weekend using data from TV Time, a TV and movie app that tracks viewer interest across 22 million global registered users.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” made its streaming debut on Disney+ last Thursday, giving it plenty of momentum to become the most streamed movie between last Friday through Sunday. The sequel to 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok” saw Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as the “God of Thunder,” while also being joined this time around by Christian Bale, who played Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman, who played Dr. Jane Foster, Thor’s ex-girlfriend.

