streaming

(from left) "The Kardashians," "Stranger Things," "The Boys," "Central Park," "Encanto" and "Sesame Street" (Getty Images; Netflix, Prime; Apple TV+; Disney)

Most Viewers Watch Only One Program on the Major Streamers – and Chances Are It’s These 6

by | September 13, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

A new report found that top program viewers watched just one title across HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix

You’ll be surprised to learn that across most premium streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) services in the United States, more than half of viewers watch only one of the top programs on any given platform, according to a recent report from third-party streaming viewership firm Samba TV. That may sound blasphemous to proud binge watchers accustomed to hopping from series to series, but it’s more in line with recent viewing habits.

In other words, when a subscriber logs on to, say, Netflix, HBO Max or Disney+, they are likely to select just one of the top 50 titles offered on that platform before calling it a day. That makes these titles among the most valuable in their respective libraries as first-watch selections, a criteria the major streamers play close attention to.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

ari emanuel endeavor

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel Says WME in Talks With Netflix, Amazon About Theatrical Release of Movies
The Jazzman's Blues cast Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry on ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ a Film 27 Years in the Making, Inspired by His Childhood (Video)
rap-shit

Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max
wme shakeup

Inside the WME Shake-Up at the Top: ‘It’s All About Power’
Emmy nominees abbott elementary abc stranger things netflix dopesick hulu

Do This Year’s Emmy-Nominated Shows Reflect What’s Actually Popular With Viewers? | Charts
elemental-pixar

D23 Reveals Disney’s 3 Biggest Box Office Bets: More Remakes, Pixar and Ant-Man

‘Percy Jackson’ Author Says Disney+ Series Will ‘Hopefully’ Adapt One Book Per Season
Bob Chapek Comcast Hulu

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Says There’s Definite Interest in Buying Out Comcast’s Shares in Hulu

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Teaser: Disney+ Series Has a New Lightning Thief (Video)
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Baby Yoda

Don’t Worry, Baby Yoda Is Back in the ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer (Video)
Netflix Cobra Kai Season 6

‘Cobra Kai': Ralph Macchio Shares Hopes for Season 6