nbc schedule 10 pm

What are the ramifications of NBC handing the 10 p.m. hour to its affiliates? (NBC)

What NBC Ditching the 10 PM Hour Could Mean – for Local Stations, Fans and Broadcast TV’s Future

by and | September 1, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

In an effort to curb costs amid the reality of streaming competition, the network is considering shaking up primetime in a big way

If NBC follows through on a proposal to ax its primetime programming at 10 p.m., an idea first floated last week, the move would be a dramatic concession to market realities that could reshape the broadcast industry amid the hard reality of streaming’s growing dominance.

“By taking out 10 o’clock, you’re starting to put a very big wave in the middle of your ecosystem,” Brian Frons, digital analyst and former president of ABC Daytime, told TheWrap.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

Sharon Knolle

